THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ski cross: Mahler golden, Thompson silver on home slopes

Kris Mahler made his first World Cup victory in over two years a special one in the men’s ski cross World Cup in Nakiska, Alberta.

The 26-year-old Canmore, Alta. native grew up just 30 minutes from the slopes where he slid to a gold medal on Saturday, beating out Florian Wilmsmann of Germany, and Ryan Regez of Switzerland in a close four-man final.

Well, that was definitely a greatly unusual big final of women 🤯 here in @SkiNakiska 🇨🇦 with one athlete not starting and two crashing, leaving the way to yet another victory for this season's dominating @sandranaslund 🇸🇪@alpinecanada @canadaskicross #fisfreestyle #skicross pic.twitter.com/AXhlwmo30d — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 15, 2022

Reigning Olympic ski cross champion Brady Leman finished fourth for Canada.

It’s Mahler’s first time on the World Cup podium since December 2019.

Canada’s Kris Mahler, left, celebrates his victory ahead of Germany’s Florianin Wilmsmann the men’s final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Kris Mahler ski celebrates his victory in the men’s final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Marielle Thompson earned her fourth World Cup medal since returning from injury in December.

The women’s final was highly unusual as France’s Aliza Baron failed to start, while Thompson and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith were involved in a crash within the first 15 seconds. Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund finished the race by herself to earn the gold.

Well, that was definitely a greatly unusual big final of women 🤯 here in @SkiNakiska 🇨🇦 with one athlete not starting and two crashing, leaving the way to yet another victory for this season's dominating @sandranaslund 🇸🇪@alpinecanada @canadaskicross #fisfreestyle #skicross pic.twitter.com/AXhlwmo30d — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 15, 2022

READ: Thompson returns from injury to win World Cup bronze

Canada’s Hannah Schmidt, and Tiana Gairns earned a spot in the top 10, finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

Ski cross World Cup competition will have one stop in Idre Fjäll, Sweden before Beijing 2022 gets underway.