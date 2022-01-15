FR
Olympic.ca Logo
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ski cross: Mahler golden, Thompson silver on home slopes

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Kris Mahler made his first World Cup victory in over two years a special one in the men’s ski cross World Cup in Nakiska, Alberta.

The 26-year-old Canmore, Alta. native grew up just 30 minutes from the slopes where he slid to a gold medal on Saturday, beating out Florian Wilmsmann of Germany, and Ryan Regez of Switzerland in a close four-man final.

Reigning Olympic ski cross champion Brady Leman finished fourth for Canada.

It’s Mahler’s first time on the World Cup podium since December 2019.

  • Canada’s Kris Mahler, left, celebrates his victory ahead of Germany’s Florianin Wilmsmann the men’s final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
  • Canada’s Kris Mahler ski celebrates his victory in the men’s final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Marielle Thompson earned her fourth World Cup medal since returning from injury in December. 

The women’s final was highly unusual as France’s Aliza Baron failed to start, while Thompson and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith were involved in a crash within the first 15 seconds. Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund finished the race by herself to earn the gold.

READ: Thompson returns from injury to win World Cup bronze

Canada’s Hannah Schmidt, and Tiana Gairns earned a spot in the top 10, finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

Ski cross World Cup competition will have one stop in Idre Fjäll, Sweden before Beijing 2022 gets underway.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Marielle Thompson

At Sochi 2014, Marielle Thompson won each of her eighth-final, quarterfinal, and semifinal heats before defeating teammate Kelsey Serwa in…

Brady Leman

Brady Leman won ski cross gold at PyeongChang 2018, overcoming the struggles and heartbreak he’d experienced during his Olympic journey.…

Kevin Drury

Kevin Drury made his World Cup debut as a ski cross racer in December 2015. His first big World Cup…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Biathlon

Incorporating cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, there are eleven biathlon events on the Olympic program which can be divided into…

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

View all sports