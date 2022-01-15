Ski cross: Mahler golden, Thompson silver on home slopes
Kris Mahler made his first World Cup victory in over two years a special one in the men’s ski cross World Cup in Nakiska, Alberta.
The 26-year-old Canmore, Alta. native grew up just 30 minutes from the slopes where he slid to a gold medal on Saturday, beating out Florian Wilmsmann of Germany, and Ryan Regez of Switzerland in a close four-man final.
Reigning Olympic ski cross champion Brady Leman finished fourth for Canada.
It’s Mahler’s first time on the World Cup podium since December 2019.
Marielle Thompson earned her fourth World Cup medal since returning from injury in December.
The women’s final was highly unusual as France’s Aliza Baron failed to start, while Thompson and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith were involved in a crash within the first 15 seconds. Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund finished the race by herself to earn the gold.
Canada’s Hannah Schmidt, and Tiana Gairns earned a spot in the top 10, finishing sixth and seventh respectively.
Ski cross World Cup competition will have one stop in Idre Fjäll, Sweden before Beijing 2022 gets underway.