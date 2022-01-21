FR
Canada's Laurie Blouin competes during the women's World Cup slopestyle snowboard final in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntoshTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada wins three medals at Aspen X Games

By Brandi Awad

Just two weeks away from Beijing 2022, Team Canada athletes are showing they’re in prime form at the 2022 X Games in Aspen, Colorado. On the opening day of the event, Canadian athletes collected three medals.

Laurie Blouin kicked the day off with a slopestyle bronze in the women’s snowboard competition.New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took top honours, while American Jamie Anderson finished second in the competition.

This marks Blouin’s fifth career X Games medal. Last year, she stood on the same step of the podium in Aspen, where she also won a slopestyle bronze. In 2020, she took home a silver in the same event. Blouin also has two medals in the big air competition including a gold and bronze.

Currently, the 25-year-old is gearing up for her second straight Olympic Games. At PyeongChang 2018, Blouin became the first Canadian woman to win an Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle when she won silver.

READ: 19 snowboarders nominated to Team Canada for Beijing 2022

Megan Oldham and Olivia Asselin continued Canada’s success at the X Games with a double podium in the women’s ski big air competition. For the second straight year, Oldham captured a big air silver for her fourth career X Games medal. Meanwhile, Asselin reached her very first X Games podium with a bronze in the event.

All of the action from the X Games will continue through the weekend where you can get a glimpse of some of Team Canada’s Beijing 2022 hopefuls in action.

