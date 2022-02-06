FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Last rock measurement gives Italy 8-7 win, knocks Canada out of mixed doubles playoff spot

By John Korobanik

Canada will not move on it is defence of the mixed doubles curling gold medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games after falling 8-7 on a measurement to Italy on Monday morning in Beijing.

Rachel Homan and John Morris gave up a deuce to Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner in the eighth and then allowed a steal in the extra end when Homan’s last-rock draw was millimetres heavy. It took two measurements to determine Italy had the winning point.

That left Italy unbeaten at 9-0 and Canada falls to 5-4, tied with Sweden for the last playoff spot. Sweden beat Canada 6-2 earlier in the round robin to advance into the semifinals.

More to come.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Rachel Homan

trending

Rachel Homan made her Olympic debut in the women’s curling tournament at PyeongChang 2018.

Joanne Courtney

Joanne Courtney was the second on the team skipped by Rachel Homan that won gold at the 2017 World Women’s…

John Morris

trending

At PyeongChang 2018, John Morris became the first man to win two Olympic gold medals in curling, teaming with Kaitlyn…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Curling

trending

Curling is one of the most strategic sports at the Olympic Winter Games. Playing on a rectangle sheet of ice,…

Ice Hockey

In its basic form, hockey is a game played on ice in which teams try to score in their opponent’s…

Ski Jumping

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

View all sports