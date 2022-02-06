Last rock measurement gives Italy 8-7 win, knocks Canada out of mixed doubles playoff spot

Canada will not move on it is defence of the mixed doubles curling gold medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games after falling 8-7 on a measurement to Italy on Monday morning in Beijing.

Rachel Homan and John Morris gave up a deuce to Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner in the eighth and then allowed a steal in the extra end when Homan’s last-rock draw was millimetres heavy. It took two measurements to determine Italy had the winning point.

That left Italy unbeaten at 9-0 and Canada falls to 5-4, tied with Sweden for the last playoff spot. Sweden beat Canada 6-2 earlier in the round robin to advance into the semifinals.

