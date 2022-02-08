THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin

Meet the Team: A lightning round with Team Gushue

With Beijing 2022 upon us and our Team Canada athletes ready to compete for Olympic glory, here’s a chance to get to know a little more about the men’s curling team.

We asked the four core members of Team Gushue for one word to describe each teammate.

Brad Gushue (skip)

Skip Brad Gushue was part of Canada’s first ever Olympic gold medal-winning team in men’s curling at Turin 2006. Now, 16 years later, he finally returns for his second Olympics at the age of 41.

Geoff Walker: “Serious.”

Brett Gallant: “Perfectionist… in a good way.”

Mark Nichols: “Dedicated.”

Himself: “Me, I’ll throw that in there… I don’t know actually… I shouldn’t have even brought that up ’cause I can’t even answer it.”

Team Gushue skip, Brad Gushue watches path of his rock during men’s final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials against Team Jacobs, in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin

Mark Nichols (third)

Mark Nichols competed alongside Gushue at Turin 2006 and is also making his return to the Olympic Games. With the exception of just two seasons, Nichols and Gushue have been teammates since 1998, going well back to their junior days.

Gushue: “Steady.”

Walker: “Strong.”

Gallant: “Light switch. There’s no in between. It’s usually on. He’s 100%.”

Team Gushue third Mark Nichols calls to his sweepers against Team McEwen during Draw 18 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Friday, November 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Brett Gallant (second)

​​Brett Gallant will make his Olympic debut for Team Canada at Beijing 2022. He has won three Brier titles as well as a world championship gold since joining Team Gushue in 2012-13.

Gushue: “Silly.”

Walker: “Goofy.”

Himself: “Ah.. Jeez… Big goofy.”

Nichols: “He’s my roommate. Roomie. We just room together all the time. We’re buds. He’s just the best roommate you could have.”

Team Canada skip Brad Gushue, right, and second Brett Gallant discuss strategy as they play Team Saskatchewan at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Geoff Walker (lead)

Geoff Walker will also be making his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. He’s won three Brier titles and a world championship gold medal while playing lead for Team Gushue.

Gushue: “Calm.”

Gallant: “Calm.”

Himself: “I’d just say reserved. One word.”

Nichols: “Calm, cool, collected. Regardless of the pressure.” (“Yeah, he’s the easiest one. I can only imagine what the guys said about me, but that’s the easiest one.”)