THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Danish gamble fails, Gushue rolls to 10-5 win to open men’s curling at 2022 Olympic Winter Games

A game-changing gamble by Denmark in the sixth end backfired and propelled Brad Gushue and Team Canada to a 10-5 win in its opening game of men’s curling at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker were in a tight battle until Denmark skip Mikkel Krause elected not to play a straight-forward hit-and-stick for one to tie the game. Instead, he tried a runback double that could gave given his team a three-ender and a 7-5 lead.

But his front end over-swept the rock, it missed both Canadian stones and resulted in a steal of two and a 7-4 margin for Gushue and company. Gushue perfectly executed a double to score three in the eighth end and the teams shook hands.

Canada stole one in the first end, gave up two in the second and scored three in the third on a costly Denmark miss and last-tock hit-and-stick by Gushue.

Gushue is seeking a second Olympic gold medal to go with the one his team won in 2006. Their next game is against Norway.