Dubois wins 500m bronze for his second short track medal of Beijing 2022

By Paula Nichols

Steven Dubois has won bronze in the men’s 500m for his second podium finish of Beijing 2022.

In the very quick four-and-a-half lap race, Dubois was in third place from start to finish. With no opportunity to pass, he crossed the line behind gold medallist Shaoang Liu of Hungary and silver medallist Konstantin Ivliev of ROC.

Steven Dubois shakes hands with his coaches at the boards
Team Canada short track speed skater Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal in the men’s 500m finals during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Dubois adds to the silver medal he captured in the 1500m four days earlier.

READ: Dubois wins 1500m short track silver at Beijing 2022

Dubois had started the night by finishing second in his quarterfinal heat to move onto the semifinals. From there, he was advanced into the A final after being bumped out of an automatic qualifying position when South Korean skater Hwang Daeheon — who had beaten Dubois for gold in the 1500m — tried to make a late pass causing contact and was penalized.

This is Canada’s seventh Olympic medal all time in the men’s 500m. That is the most of any country. Canada now has two gold, two silver and three bronze in the event, which was added to the Olympic program at Lillehammer 1994. One of the gold medals from Salt Lake City 2002 belongs to Marc Gagnon, now an assistant coach with the national team.

