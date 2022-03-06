FR
Team Canada skier competes in a World Cup runAP Photo/Giovanni Auletta
AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta

Jack Crawford wins super-G silver in Norway

By Matthew Hodowany

Days after finding himself standing on an Olympic podium at Beijing 2022, Jack Crawford found himself standing on another after winning silver in the men’s super-G at the FIS Alpine World Cup in Kvitfjell, Norway.

The 24-year-old Toronto, Ont., native had a Games to remember in January. After finishing fourth in the downhill, Crawford followed up with another impressive performance, placing sixth in the super-G. He went on to make history later as he became the first Canadian to medal in a combined alpine event.

Since Beijing 2022, Crawford has been staying hot, finishing inside the top 15 on three separate occasions. He first placed 13th in the downhill then 15th. Looking to turn it up a notch, Crawford excelled in the super-G as he finished 0.07 seconds ahead of Austria’s Matthias Mayer for silver.

In Crawford’s many appearances in the event over the course of his career starting with his impressive debut at the FIS Junior World Championships in 2016 where we won Silver to his most recent first-place finish at the World Cup Speed event in 2021, success in the super-G has been synonymous with Crawford. So much so that he has placed in the top 5 27 times between 2013 and 2022.

Crawford now sits sixth in the World Cup in Super-G and 15th overall. The next World Cup Super-G event will take place in Courchevel/Meribel in France on March 17, 2022

