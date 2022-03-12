AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual mogul gold in Italy

Mikaël Kingsbury found himself back on the podium in Valmalenco, Italy with another gold medal after winning his first event since his podium appearance at Beijing 2022.

Kingsbury’s win marks the 72nd of his career and his 102nd World Cup medal.

During the finals, Kingsbury went up against his rival from Japan: Ikuma Horishima. However, Horishima would not be able to land his second jump as he fell to the ground.

Kingsbury made the Beijing 2022 Games one to remember and solidified himself as one of the best to ever do it in the process. After claiming silver in the moguls, he became the first Canadian ever to win a medal in three straight Olympic games.

Prior to Beijing, Kingsbury had won mogul gold at PyeongChang 2018 and mogul silver Sochi 2014.

Outside of the Olympics, Kingsbury most recently took home World Cup gold in Deer Valley, USA and in his home province of Quebec at Mont-Tremblant.