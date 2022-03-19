AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mikaël Kingsbury shines again on World Cup stage

On the heels of a Crystal Globe win just a day ago in moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury stood atop his throne again with another gold medal and another overall World Cup title.

For the second time in as many days, he bested his perpetual rival in Japan’s Ikuma Horishima for first place.

The King just can't stop WINNING 👑🇨🇦



Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury clinches another Crystal Globe with victory at the World Cup dual moguls event in Megève, France 🎿 pic.twitter.com/5huRlwkUyR — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) March 19, 2022

Sweden won bronze for the second consecutive day with Ludvig Fjällström taking third place.

Fresh off a silver medal at Beijing 2022, Kingsbury has stayed hot. Since the Games, he has gone on to win three straight gold medals in moguls. His medal on Saturday marks the 75th gold medal and the 105th podium of his career.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished just inside the top-10 in ninth place and Valarie Gilbert placed just outside it at 11th.