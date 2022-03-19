FR
Team Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury celebrates with his hands up after completing a mogul runAP Photo/Rick Bowmer
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mikaël Kingsbury shines again on World Cup stage

By Matthew Hodowany

On the heels of a Crystal Globe win just a day ago in moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury stood atop his throne again with another gold medal and another overall World Cup title.

For the second time in as many days, he bested his perpetual rival in Japan’s Ikuma Horishima for first place.

READ: Kingsbury claims 10th Crystal Globe with moguls gold

Sweden won bronze for the second consecutive day with Ludvig Fjällström taking third place.

Fresh off a silver medal at Beijing 2022, Kingsbury has stayed hot. Since the Games, he has gone on to win three straight gold medals in moguls. His medal on Saturday marks the 75th gold medal and the 105th podium of his career.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished just inside the top-10 in ninth place and Valarie Gilbert placed just outside it at 11th.

