Kingsbury claims 10th Crystal Globe with moguls gold

By the thinnest of margins, Mikaël Kingsbury clinched his 10th career Crystal Globe after taking home gold in the final moguls event of the season on Friday in Megeve, France.

After edging out Japan’s Ikuma Horishima by 0.04 of a point, Kingsbury finished atop the standings in the 2021-22 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season.

Another day, another WIN for the King 👑@MikaelKingsbury wins the final World Cup moguls stop of the season by .04 of a point over Japan's Ikuma Horishima 🇨🇦⛷ pic.twitter.com/mA2Sghm3fR — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) March 18, 2022

Sweden’s Walter Wallberg – fresh off a moguls gold in Beijing 2022 – took home bronze with a score of 85.13, and also finished third in the overall standings.

Kingsbury has finished atop the moguls World Cup standings 10 times in 11 World Cup seasons. His only time off of the podium came during an injury-filled 2020-21 season.

The Beijing 2022 silver medallist continues to pad his resume with accolades. Friday’s win is the 74th World Cup gold of his career, and 104th time on the podium.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished just off the podium in fifth place. Her score of 80.72 was less than two points short of Japan’s Anri Kawamura who finished third.