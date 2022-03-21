FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Team Canada snowboarder Eliot Grondin reacts to winning silver medal at Beijing 2022

Eliot Grondin closes World Cup season on top

By Brandi Awad

On the final stop of the Snowboard Cross World Cup this year, Eliot Grondin reached the top of the podium for his first World Cup victory of the season in Switzerland on Sunday.

In the race to the podium, he finished in first ahead of two Frenchmen, Martin Surget and Léo Le Blé Jaques, who finished second and third respectively.

A silver medalist in the event at Beijing 2022, the Quebec native showed patience and resilience in the final on Sunday. Sitting in second for most of the race, Grondin passed from the inside on a corner to get ahead of Surget to take the lead. The 20-year-old held on until he crossed the finish line.

Sunday’s gold medal marks the end of a stellar season for Grondin. At this year’s Winter Olympics, in addition to the silver medal in the men’s event, he also won bronze in the inaugural mixed team snowboard cross event with partner Meryeta O’Dine. On the World Cup circuit, he raced to a total of three medals – one gold, one silver and one bronze to finish fourth overall in the world rankings.

READ: Beijing 2022 silver medal the latest achievement for Grondin

In the women’s competition, Audrey McManiman hit the slopes in the final in Switzerland, where she finished just shy of the podium in fourth place. Double Olympic bronze medallist, O’Dine, participated in the small final where she took fourth place, good for eighth place in the competition.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Eliot Grondin

Eliot Grondin was just 16 years old when he made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018. He was the youngest…

Kevin Hill

Kevin Hill earned Canada’s best men’s snowboard cross finish in a decade at the world championships when he won the…

Zoe Bergermann

Zoe Bergermann made her World Cup debut in February 2013 on home snow in Blue Mountain, Ontario. In both 2012-13…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Cycling – Mountain Bike

There are four specialties of mountain bike, but only cross-country was added to the Olympic program at Atlanta 1996.

Sailing

Sailing events are designated by the model and type of boat used in competition. All events at Tokyo 2020 will…

View all sports