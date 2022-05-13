FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Hockey Canada / TWHockey Canada / TW
Hockey Canada / TW

Team Canada is victorious in the first game of the IIHF Championship

Hope Blackmore Headshot
By Hope Blackmore

Game 1 (May 13): Canada 5 – Germany 3

Canada started the IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship tournament strong with an 5-3 victory over Germany.

In the first period, the Canadians took an early lead thanks to a goal from Cole Sillinger (8:06). Before the end of the first Pierre-Luc Dubois (17:22) also added to the scoring finishing the period 2-0.

At the start of the second, Germany came back with a goal at 27:24, but that wasn’t enough against Team Canada who shot in two power play goals by Dubois (31:37) and Kent Johnson (33:39). Noah Gregor ended the period with a goal giving Canada a 5-1 lead heading into the third.

After a third period riddled with penalties the Germans were able to knock in two more goals at 41:13 and 52:35 but they were unable to close the gap on the Canadians. Team Canada secured their first win of the tournament finishing the game with a score of 5-3.

This team will be back in action on May 15th when they take to the ice against Italy.

Related Athletes

Kent Johnson

Kent Johnson made his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 where he recorded one goal and four assists to tie for...

Ella Shelton

Ella Shelton made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 where she helped Canada win the gold medal. Shelton recorded three…

Alex Grant

Alex Grant’s first experience with the national program came as a member of Canada Atlantic at the World U-17 Hockey...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ice Hockey

In its basic form, hockey is a game played on ice in which teams try to score in their opponent’s…

Football (Soccer)

A soccer game features two teams, each with 11 players on the field from a total roster of 18 players.…

Basketball

Basketball was invented by Canadian professor James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts in December 1891. It didn’t take long…

View all sports