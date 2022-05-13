Hockey Canada / TW

Team Canada is victorious in the first game of the IIHF Championship

Game 1 (May 13): Canada 5 – Germany 3

Canada started the IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship tournament strong with an 5-3 victory over Germany.

In the first period, the Canadians took an early lead thanks to a goal from Cole Sillinger (8:06). Before the end of the first Pierre-Luc Dubois (17:22) also added to the scoring finishing the period 2-0.

Good start for Cole Sillinger and 🇨🇦!#IIHFWorldspic.twitter.com/JuWjPKdR41 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 13, 2022

At the start of the second, Germany came back with a goal at 27:24, but that wasn’t enough against Team Canada who shot in two power play goals by Dubois (31:37) and Kent Johnson (33:39). Noah Gregor ended the period with a goal giving Canada a 5-1 lead heading into the third.

After a third period riddled with penalties the Germans were able to knock in two more goals at 41:13 and 52:35 but they were unable to close the gap on the Canadians. Team Canada secured their first win of the tournament finishing the game with a score of 5-3.

This team will be back in action on May 15th when they take to the ice against Italy.