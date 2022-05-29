(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Canadians cap off Mare Nostrum Tour with five more medals

Kylie Masse earned her fifth gold of the week in the backstroke ahead of fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm, while Margaret Mac Neil, Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez also made it to the podium in the final stage of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour.

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse competes in the Women’s 200m Backstroke finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Masse once again led the Canadians with another noteworthy performance, winning the 100m backstroke with a time of 58.57s. The Canadian backstroke specialist narrowly edged out Wilm, who took second at 59.84s. The podium was completed by Medi Harris of Great Britain (1:00.48). Mary-Sophie Harvey, who participated in the A final, finished in 8th place.

READ: Canadians swim to six medals at Mare Nostrum Tour in France

Canada also completed a double in the women’s 100m freestyle as Oleksiak took the silver medal with a time of 53.64s, ahead of Sanchez (54.12s) who finished third. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden finished in 53.05s to take gold in the event.

Finally, Mac Neil won silver in the 50m butterfly with a time of 25.97s behind Sjostrom (25.57s), while the bronze medal went to another Swede, Sara Junevik (26.03s). Katherine Savard swam in the race, finishing fifth.

CORRECTS SPELLING TO MAGGIE MAC NEIL AND NOT MARGARET MACNEIL AS ORIGINALLY SENT – Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil in action to win the 100 meters butterfly during World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

On the men’s side, Joshua Liendo finished sixth in the 50m butterfly and Javier Acevedo finished the same in the 100m backstroke.

The Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, which brought together the best swimmers on the planet, took place over ten days and three stages in Monaco, Barcelona and Canet-en-Roussillon.