THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Canada adds four medals in Grand Prix in Calgary

By Michael Charlebois

After collecting six medals on Saturday, Team Canada continued its momentum with four more on the final day of the FINA Diving Grand Prix diving event in Calgary.

Rylen Wiens took home silver in the men’s open platform with a score of 472.60, while Matt Cullen just missed out on the podium, finishing fourth.

In the mixed 10m synchro, the duo of Katelyn Fung and Matt Cullen also took home silver in the with a score of 243.03. They finished behind the Brazilian duo of Kawan Pereira and Ingrid Oliveira who distanced themselves from the field with a score of 281.76.

Meanwhile in the women’s 3m open, it was a double podium for Team Canada as Mia Vallée took home silver with a score of 341.25, while Pamela Ware (315.55) finished in third place. American Sarah Bacon (359.75) claimed gold in the event.

