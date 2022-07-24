FR
Andre De Grass races to the finishAthletics Canada
Athletics Canada

Team Canada captures two medals in Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships 

By Sydney Wray

It was a successful day for Team Canada at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Team Canada captured gold in the Men’s 4x100m event. Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse achieved a new national record and Canada’s first gold in 26 years with their time of 37.48. In a photo finish, De Grasse beat Team USA by only 0.07 seconds.

The athletes were all smiles as they received their gold medals.

The first medal of the day was Marco Arop‘s bronze medal in the Men’s 800m final. The 23-year-old Edmonton-born only began his career six years ago and finished with a time of 1:44.28.

Draped in the Canadian flag, Arop celebrated his win proudly.

