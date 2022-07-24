Athletics Canada

Team Canada captures two medals in Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships

It was a successful day for Team Canada at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Team Canada captured gold in the Men’s 4x100m event. Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse achieved a new national record and Canada’s first gold in 26 years with their time of 37.48. In a photo finish, De Grasse beat Team USA by only 0.07 seconds.

What a moment for Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse



The Canadians celebrate their GOLDEN race pic.twitter.com/kE1d6FF83R — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 24, 2022

The athletes were all smiles as they received their gold medals.

All smiles for the GOLDEN Canadian team as they receive their medals 🥇 🇨🇦



What an incredible performance from Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse pic.twitter.com/cm3xKLMx02 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 24, 2022

The first medal of the day was Marco Arop‘s bronze medal in the Men’s 800m final. The 23-year-old Edmonton-born only began his career six years ago and finished with a time of 1:44.28.

Draped in the Canadian flag, Arop celebrated his win proudly.