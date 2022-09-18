FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Photo: Canada Basketball
Photo: Canada Basketball

Canada crowned FIBA 3×3 champs

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Canada’s women’s basketball team capped off a dominant season with a win in the Constanta Finals in Romania against France.

The team made up of Kacie Bosch, Paige CrozonKatherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe went undefeated during the final tournament of the 2022 FIBA 3×3 season, with wins over Romania, France, and Lithuania in pool play, and playoff wins against Germany and France to clinch the title.

In the final, Canada rebounded from an early six-point deficit to win the final 21-16. Michelle Plouffe had 14 of those points.

On the clinching bucket, she took advantage of a smaller French defender, backing her down into the paint and neatly finishing off of the glass.

Team Canada had an incredible season on the 3×3 circuit.

Their winning percentage nearly eclipsed 90 per cent as they finished the season with a 25-3 record. Their title win in Constanta was their fourth title in a season that only featured eleven stops. No other team won more than two.

READ: Team Canada wins 3×3 Women’s Series event in Edmonton

READ: Canada claims another 3×3 tour title in Montreal

Canada did not compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to qualifying rules, but they look to be strong contenders ahead of Paris 2024.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Katherine Plouffe

trending

Katherine Plouffe made her international debut at the 2010 FIBA Americas U-18 Championship after spending 2008-09 as a member of...

Michelle Plouffe

trending

Michelle Plouffe made her first appearance at an Olympic Games in 2012 and helped Canada reach the quarter-finals for the…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Basketball

Basketball was invented by Canadian professor James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts in December 1891. It didn’t take long…

Badminton

The aim in this racket sport is to score points by hitting a shuttlecock over a raised net and onto…

Gymnastics – Rhythmic

Rhythmic gymnastics is one of three sports (along with artistic swimming and softball) that are contested only by women at…

View all sports