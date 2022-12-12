Darren Calabrese/COC

Thompson and Howden slide to ski cross silver in Switzerland

Marielle Thompson and Reece Howden have both claimed World Cup silver in Arosa, Switzerland.

Howden was the sole Canadian to make it through the men’s quarter-final heats and breezed through the semis — finishing first in his heat after leading for the duration of the race.

The final heat of this World Cup stop was an exciting battle from start to finish. Battling it out at the end Howden stayed focused and finished the race 0.06 seconds behind France’s Terence Tchiknavorian. Sweden’s David Mobaerg rounded out the podium.

Over on the women’s side, Thompson was also the only Canadian to make it through the quarter-finals — finishing first in her heat.

Leading the charge in her semifinal heat she took to the finals in the hunt for her second World Cup medal of the season.

In the final heat, the 30-year old from Whistler, BC fought for second position early and worked to chase down Sandra Naeslund of Sweden. Unable to overtake Naeslund — who has won all three World Cups of the 2022/23 season so far, Thompson crossed the line to claim her second World Cup silver of the season. Germany’s Daniela Maier followed close behind her to win the bronze.

Ski cross World Cup action continues back in Innichen, Italy from December 20 – 22.