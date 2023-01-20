FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Brendan Mackay upside down in the air with a black sky behind him performing a ski trickTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Three Canadians win medals at ski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary

By Paula Nichols

There’s no place like home (snow).

Rachael Karker, Brendan Mackay, and Simon d’Artois can certainly vouch for that. Those three Canadian halfpipe skiers stood on the podium Thursday night at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Calgary.

Karker, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist in women’s ski halfpipe, came away with the silver medal. Her score of 89.00 points placed her only behind Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China, who topped the field with 95.00 points. American Hanna Faulhaber claimed the bronze with 77.25 points.

Two other Canadians advanced to the eight-woman final. Amy Fraser (74.75) finished just off the podium in fourth place while Dillan Glennie (67.50) came in seventh.

Karker was consistent on all three of her runs, any of which would have won her the silver medal. But it was her third and final effort that earned her her top score on the day. She performed a cork 1080 for the first time this season.

In the men’s event, Mackay and d’Artois claimed silver and bronze, respectively. Mackay’s top score of 94.50 points on his first run had him in first place until Finland’s Jon Sallinen came through with a clutch third run. He earned 96.00 from the judges to bump Mackay down a step on the podium. It also took a strong last run for d’Artois to secure his podium spot. He scored 93.00 to beat out American Alex Ferreira by half a point.

The men’s final also featured two other Canadians. Noah Bowman placed eighth while Dylan Marineau finished 10th.

This was just the second ski halfpipe World Cup stop of the season. Karker had won gold at the mid-December event in Copper Mountain, Colorado where Mackay came away with the silver.

There is still more competition to come in Calgary this weekend. The halfpipe skiers will take part in qualification on Friday to see who will advance to another set of finals on Saturday night.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Rachael Karker

Rachael Karker made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 where she won the bronze medal in the women's ski halfpipe…

Cassie Sharpe

Cassie Sharpe dominated the competition at PyeongChang 2018 to win gold for Canada’s first Olympic medal in women’s ski halfpipe.…

Simon d’Artois

Simon d’Artois made history at the 2015 Winter X Games in Aspen when he became the first Canadian man to…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Ski Jumping

trending

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

Snowboard

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

View all sports