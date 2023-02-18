(AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)

Cynthia Appiah wins bronze at World Cup season finale

Cynthia Appiah concluded a solid post-Olympic season by winning the bronze medal in the final monobob World Cup race of the year in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday.

🥉BRONZE🥉



Cynthia Appiah wins bronze for her fifth podium of the season, giving her 3rd place in overall monobob standings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LBIcvhzQG6 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2023

This was the first season that the the solo discipline for women bobsleigh pilots was officially part of the World Cup program.

Posting the top start times in both heats on the 16-corner track, Appiah battled to third place for the second straight week, finishing deadlocked with China’s Qing Ying at 1:47.10.

Lightening quick off the starting block with start records in both runs (5.62 and 5.60), Appiah was chasing down her first victory of the season but struggled in perfecting the bottom portion of the track.

“I missed out on racing here last year due to the COVID outbreak on our team, so I came in with some trepidation, and I also didn’t have the greatest training week,” said Appiah, who crashed on both training days. “Sigulda is more of a luge and skeleton track, so it is much harder to navigate in a bobsleigh.

“My goal was to have as clean of a run as possible because I knew my starts, coupled with my decent runs, would lead me to the podium.”

🇨🇦 @thecynapps wins Monobob bronze at World Cup season finale in Sigulda. Appiah claims Crystal Globe with fifth podium of season, locking up third place in overall World Cup monobob standings@KarbonSports Race Report:👇https://t.co/4S143t8PUI pic.twitter.com/jyGikjeOcp — BobsleighCANSkeleton (@BobCANSkel) February 18, 2023

American Kaillie Humphries won the race with a time of 1:46.52. Germany’s Kim Kalicki stormed back in the second run to take the silver medal with a time of 1:46.96.

The back-to-back bronze medal finishes secured Appiah the bronze Crystal Globe for placing third in the overall World Cup standings. In her eight races this season on the World Cup circuit, Appiah grabbed one silver and four bronze medals. She also had one fifth place finish and slid to sixth at the World Championships.

#BMWIBSF World Cup season finale in #Sigulda

🌍 Overall World Cup winners of Women's #Monobob:

And the crystal globes go to:

1st @BobsledKaillie 🇺🇸 1712

2nd Laura Nolte 🇩🇪1590

3rd @thecynapps 🇨🇦1506



✨ Congratulations! ✨



Full standings: https://t.co/S6lUqyPevL — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) February 18, 2023

“I am so happy to have been able to finish the season with my first Crystal Globe as a pilot,” said Appiah. “It has been a challenging season, but sliding has been fun overall, and I found the fun that been missing for me these last few years. It has reignited my passion for driving again.”

Appiah will return to the start line on Sunday for her final two runs of the season in the two-woman event.