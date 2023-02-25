FR
Mikael Kingsbury, FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships - Bakuriani GEO - Dual Moguls - KINGSBURY Mikael CAN © Miha Matavz/FIS© Miha Matavz/FIS
© Miha Matavz/FIS

Kingsbury wins historic fourth world title in dual moguls

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois
It was another picture-perfect day on the Kokhta moguls course at the 2023 FIS Freestyle Skiing Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Fresh from his moguls title, Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the slopes to complete a double victory on Sunday. He claimed his eighth career World championship title and sixth straight gold medal.

In the quarterfinals, Kingsbury scored 24.00 points to brush aside the 11 of France’s Benjamin Cavet. The semifinals presented a much closer content, where the three-time Olympic medallist edged past Kazakhstan’s Pavel Kolmakov, 18.00 to 17.00. A thrilling contest in the final saw the Canadian defeat Sweden’s reining moguls Olympic champion Walter Wallber.

With this win, Kingsbury has eight world titles to his name, and becomes the first athlete to win four world titles in the dual moguls event.

The bronze medal went to Australia’s Matt Graham with 20.00 points.

Teammate Gabriel Dufresne did well with a fifth position. On the women’s side, Maia Schwinghammer was the top Canadian finishing eighth.

Kingsbury writes history with moguls title

One of the world’s most accomplished athletes added another pieces of history on Saturday

On Saturday Mikaël Kingsbury became the first moguls athlete to win four world titles after racing to gold at the FIS World Freestyle Skiing Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Kingsbury beat out Australia’s Matt Graham and Sweden’s Walter Wallberg for top spot on the podium.

“I came here with no pressure because I told myself, you know,” Kingsbury told reporters following his win. “I’ve won six times at world championships, so why put pressure again?”

On the woman’s side, Maia Schwinghammer of Saskatoon finished in fifth place.

