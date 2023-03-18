FR
Megan Oldham, of Canada, executes a trick in the Big Air World Cup freestyle skiing finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)(AP Photo/Hugh Carey)
(AP Photo/Hugh Carey)

Megan Oldham wins slopestyle bronze at Tignes World Cup

By Chloe Morrison

Megan Oldham won her second World Cup medal of the season, taking bronze in ski slopestyle in Tignes, France, on Saturday.

Oldham posted a solid first run of 90.00 points to secure third position on the podium. Swiss Mathilde Gremaud posted 96.25 for gold and Norwegian Johanne Killi won silver (95.25).

Canadian Brynn Johnston finished 11th overall.

READ: Megan Oldham soars to ski slopestyle silver at world championships

Earlier this season, Oldham finished on top of the podium in the freeski big air competition at the World Cup in Copper Mountain, USA. At the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, she secured silver in ski slopestyle, followed by bronze in big air.

In the men’s slopestyle event, Evan McEachran was the top Canadian finishing in 10th position on Saturday.

