THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Team Canada secures silver at World Men’s Curling Championship

Team Canada settles for silver at the 2023 World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa on Sunday. It’s the third career silver medal at the world men’s event for Team Gushue.

The team of skipper Brad Gushue, vice/third Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, and lead Geoff Walker dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland in the final after an outstanding run. The Canadians won 9 of all 11 matches leading up the gold-medal game.

Congratulations Team Canada on bringing home the silver medal! 🥈



Know it's not the colour you were hoping for, but we are proud of how you've represented Canada at the 2023 @BKTtires & @oktire World Men's Curling Championship.#WMCC2023 pic.twitter.com/2IC6YWpujJ — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 9, 2023

After a blank opening end, Scotland had a big early shot with a double for two in the second end. Canada was unable to respond with their first in the third end. Scotland continued to bring the pressure and stole two to take a 4-0 lead heading into the fourth end. Team Gushue finally got on the scoreboard after being forced to a single in the fourth. Then Scotland got two in the fifth end for a 6-1 lead.

Working hard to get back in the game after the break, Gushue doubled and the Canadian crowd erupted. The score remained at 6-3 through the seventh end. A final three in the eighth confirmed the world title for Scotland.

Throughout the game, the Canadian crowd was doing everything they could to get Gushue and company on to a comeback.

Gushue secured silver in his last two appearances at this competition. He won his lone world title for Canada in 2017 in Edmonton.

In Canada’s semifinal game on Saturday night, they defeated the No. 1 seeded Switzerland 7-5 in a thriller that entertained a packed house at TD Place in the nation’s capital. Scotland won their semifinal 9-8 over Italy in extra ends.

Team Switzerland went on to claim their 12th bronze medal at the world men’s event. They defeated Italy 11-3 in eight ends on Sunday afternoon.