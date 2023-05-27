(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Camryn Rogers sets new Canadian hammer throw record at USATF Grand Prix

Canadians are in action this weekend at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting. Camryn Rogers had a strong showing on the first evening of action at UCLA’s Drake Stadium, winning gold and breaking her own Canadian hammer throw record.

Rogers’ fifth throw of 78.62m secured her the gold medal, dethroning the mark of 77.67m that she established back in June 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. With this performance, Rogers finds herself in 5th rank of the world all-time best shots list. The world record distance of 82.98 m is held by the Polish Anita Wlodarczyk.

“I was very surprised,” Rogers said, “but also very happy. We’ve put in a lot of work going into this competition and I feel like we’re off to a really good start for the season.”

She finished ahead of the reigning world champion, American Brooke Andersen (76.06 m). DeAnna Price, American record holder, took the bronze medal with a 75.89m throw.

Alysha Newman won the pole vault silver medal with a jump of 4.61m, good for her best result of the season. She was edged out by American Sandi Morris. Although both athletes were unable to clear the 4.71m mark, Morris succeeded in the 4.61m jump on her first attempt, while Newman succeeded after her third. Another American, Rachel Baxter, completed the podium.

In the men’s hammer throw, Ethan Katzberg achieved a 75.28m throw on his second attempt to secure the bronze medal. Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki (77.18) took the top prize on his final throw, beating American Rudy Winkler by only a centimetre.

In other results, Aaron Brown finished fourth in the 200m and teammate Brendon Rodney was not far behind in sixth. Lucia Stafford finished fourth in the women’s 1500m final.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Canadian John Gay set his best time of the season with a run of 8 minutes 22.51 seconds, good for fourth position. Alycia Butterworth finished the women’s 3000m steeplechase in seventh position.