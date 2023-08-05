Photo by: FIBA 3x3

Canada remains unstoppable as they win FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series in Prague

For the second weekend in a row, the Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team secured first place in a FIBA Women’s 3×3 Series tournament.

After winning the tournament in Edmonton last weekend, the Canadian team of Michelle Plouffe, Katherine Plouffe, Kacie Bosch and Jamie Scott did it again in Prague. The Canadians defeated France 20-17 in the final. As expected, the Plouffe sisters were dominant scoring all of their team’s points in the final. Michelle led the scoring with 15 points and 5 rebounds and Katherine made the difference under the basket with 8 rebounds and 5 points.

Michelle opened up the scoring for Canada, to which France replied quickly. It was a back-and-forth battle, but the Canadians pushed ahead with the last six points of the game to secure their third series stop victory of the season. With seconds to go, Katherine accepted a nice pass from her sister and went with an easy one-point basket to confirm her team’s victory.

Canada achieved their first win in Poitiers, France, in June. At the Edmonton stop in July, the Canadians won in an overtime thriller.

On route to the final, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 16-13 on Friday. Katherine Plouffe came through in the final minutes against the Czech Republic, going on a personal 5-1 run to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 16-13 victory.

In the second game of Pool A play, it was Michelle who took centre stage, piling up 11 points and six rebounds for a 19-9 win over the Italians in which the Canadians never trailed.

Canada met Lithuania in the quarterfinals and once again Michelle racked up 11 points and 3 rebounds to lead Canada to a 21-17 win. It was a close semifinal match against Spain, but Canada came out on top with a 13-10 win.

Team Canada was missing Paige Crozon, who was replaced by Jamie Scott.

The Canadian team will return home on August 18 and 19 as part of the stopover in Quebec.