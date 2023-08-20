Rugby Canada

Paris 2024 here they come: Canadian women rugby team qualify for the Olympics

It was a successful day for Team Canada at the Rugby Americas North Sevens in Langford, BC. The Canadian women’s rugby sevens squad won the tournament after dominating Mexico with an astounding 53-0 win. This victory secured their spot in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, set to take place next summer.

Earlier on the same afternoon, the Canadian women had already showed their strength defeating St. Lucia with a score of 41-7. This game was the only instance where they gave up any points over the entire tournament.

Team Captain, Olivia Apps will return to the Olympic stage after competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team four years prior. In the Tokyo Games, Apps and her team finished ninth. Apps and fellow Olympians, Breanne Nicholas and Julia Greenshields are sure to be back with a vengeance at the upcoming games.

WE’RE GOING TO PARIS! 🎉🤩👏 Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team wins Rugby Americas North Sevens gold 🥇 and earns a Paris 2024 berth with a 53-0 win over Mexico.

#RugbyCA | #RoadtoParis2024 pic.twitter.com/38Ye8qwhWT — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) August 21, 2023

On the men’s side, the Canadian team also displayed their dominance beating Mexico with a score of 54-5 bringing them to the title match on Sunday evening. However, the team fell to Team USA who won 24-14, securing their spot in Paris.

The Canadians will have another chance at their ticket to Paris in a tournament next year.