AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Canada advances to first ever FIBA World Cup semifinal with win over Slovenia

It’s yet another milestone for Canada’s men’s basketball team at the FIBA World Cup. With a 100-89 win over Slovenia, Canada is off to the semifinal round for the first time in program history.

In what was billed as a matchup of the stars – Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander versus Slovenia’s Luka Doncic – the two teams traded blows in a high-scoring first half, before SGA and Canada took control in the second.

Canada is now promised at least two more games in Manila, Philippines, as they will face Serbia for a chance to play in their first World Cup final.

The first half of the quarterfinal was a back-and-forth affair as Canada and Slovenia exchanged 17 lead changes.

Slovenia’s three-point shooting was described on the national broadcast by Dan Shulman as “preposterous,” and it was exactly that – they shot 69 per cent from beyond the arc (9/13) over the first 15 minutes of the game.

Luka Doncic led the way as expected for Slovenia, scoring 17 points on 5/12 shooting at the half.

Shai didn’t waste any time getting his offense going as he started 4/4 from the field.

He had 13 points in the first half on 5/7 shooting. His cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, provided a spark off of the bench with 10 points.

Despite Slovenia’s hot shooting, Canada kept up and the game was tied at 50-50 at halftime.

Just like they did against France, Latvia, and Spain, Canada took control to open the second half.

As their defence tightened, and Slovenia’s three-point shooting regressed to the averages, Canada was able to build a double-digit lead thanks to buckets from SGA, Dillon Brooks, and R.J. Barrett.

Despite leading by as many as 16 in the quarter, Slovenia managed to cut into the lead to close the third thanks to a pair of step-back triples from Luka Doncic. Canada led 80-71 after three.

In a bizarre turn of events, Dillon Brooks was given his second technical foul and subsequently ejected after burying a three pointer at the 7:06 mark of the last quarter. About 30 seconds later, Luka Doncic was also given his second technical after disagreeing with a no-call on a shot he missed.

Slovenia responded with an 8-1 run after losing their star player to cut the lead to nine with 4:17 remaining in the game.

But even in the most pressure-filled moment, SGA appeared cool and confident. He gave Canada a much-needed bucket to get the lead above 10, and Canada never looked back.

SGA finished with 31 points on a remarkably efficient 8/12 from the field, as he sunk 14 of his 16 free-throw attempts. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, and had four assists.

R.J. Barrett had a big game, finishing with 24 points and nine boards. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 14 big points, and so did Brooks, who was still in good spirits as he greeted his team following the win.

Canada will face Serbia in its first semi-final appearance at the FIBA World Cup in program history.

Serbia came off an impressive win against an undefeated Lithuania team in the quarterfinal, winning 87-68. The matchup against the No. 6-ranked FIBA team could be a preview of next year’s Olympics, as Serbia qualified for Paris 2024 with the quarterfinal win.

U.S.A. and Germany await in the other semifinal matchup.

Both the players and fans will have to rise to the occasion on Friday, as their matchup against Serbia will tip off at 4:45 a.m. EST.