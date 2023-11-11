Tennis Canada / Martin Sidorjak

Fernandez plays hero as Canada advances to first ever Billie Jean King Cup final

For the first time ever, Canada has advanced to the final of the Billie Jean King Cup after upsetting World No. 5 Czechia.

Canada staved off elimination twice after Marina Stakusic dropped her opening match; all thanks to back-to-back incredible performances from Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez played hero for Team Canada, taking down World No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova in her singles’ match, and teaming up with Gabriela Dabrowski in her doubles’ match to seal the victory.

In that decisive doubles’ match, Fernandez and Dabrowski stunned the fourth-ranked doubles pair in the world, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, in straight sets of 7-5, 7-6(3).

The moment Team Canada presented by @sobeys made history at the #BJKCupFinals 😍



//



Le moment où Équipe Canada présentée par Sobeys a écrit l'histoire aux Finales de la Coupe Billie Jean King 😍

pic.twitter.com/iLMedhcvnT — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) November 11, 2023

The day did not get off to an ideal start for Canada as Marina Stakusic lost to Krejcikova, 6-2, 6-1 in the opener.

After winning two preliminary round matches against opponents ranked in the WTA Top 100, Stakusic had no answer for World No. 10 Krejcikova.

Tennis Canada / Martin Sidorjak

Canada’s hopes rested on 21-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez – ranked 33rd in singles – was matched up against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Fearless as they come, Fernandez opened the match perfectly, winning the first set by a score of 6-2.

Vondrousova, the seventh-ranked player in the world, had a big answer in the the second set, winning 6-2 to tie the match.

During the third set, Fernandez grabbed the first break and didn’t look back. She saved three consecutive break points in the deciding game, and hung on to win 6-3.

In the winner-take-all doubles match, Canada took the lead in the first set by breaking serve on a double fault from Siniakova in the 11th game of the set. Dabrowski then wrapped up the set by holding serve to take the set 7-5.

Tied 3-3 in the second set, Canada looked to have delivered the decisive blow by breaking the Czechs, but they broke back to hold onto momentum and eventually force a tiebreaker.

Fernandez and Dabrowski dominated the tiebreak however, winning with a mix of quality serves, winners and drop shots. They won the tiebreak 7-3 to send Canada to square off against Italy for a shot at their first ever Billie Jean King Cup.

The Italians got the better of Slovenia in the semifinal, thanks to two victories in the singles matches.

This will be the first appearance ever for Canada, while the Italians will be making their sixth final appearance since 2006, but first since they were crowned champions in 2013.