Valérie Grenier skis to World Cup gold in Slovenia for first win of the season

Valérie Grenier skied to the top of the podium in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday, earning the fourth podium of her FIS World Cup career and capturing her second title on the slope.

The native of St. Isidore, Ontario, captured her first World Cup win on January 7, 2023, in the women’s giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, and a year less-one day later, she did it again. The 27-year-old finished the combined two runs with a time of 1:50.51, crossing the podium threshold that had eluded her through the fall portion of the 2023-24 season.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland finished second, 0.37 seconds behind Grenier, while Italian skier Federica Brignone grabbed the podium’s final step, 0.51 seconds behind the Canadian.

“I’m so extremely happy and proud, I don’t really have words,” Grenier said after the race. “I’ve been close to the podium so many times this season it feels great to stand on it today. Coming off last season’s win here, I felt a little more pressure this morning. I had a big mistake in the first run, and I was very determined in the second run to really go for it, so it’s very rewarding to get the win.”

“You’re always hoping for a podium, and it’s just the best feeling ever when you win. It’s very similar to last season, standing on the podium with “Oh Canada” playing and seeing my teammates celebrating with me.”

Grenier posted the fourth fastest time on the opening run, led by Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova. However, a blistering second run saw Grenier take the final moments, beating the remaining field and taking advantage of slight mistakes from Vlhova, Brignone and Gut-Behrami.

Heading into the race, Grenier had finished twice in the top five in the 2023-24 season, posting a fourth-place finish in giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, in December after finishing fifth in the event in Killington, Vermont. She finished sixth and eighth at her home giant slalom races at Mont Tremblant, Que.

With the victory, Grenier now sits fourth in the discipline rankings, while Brignone maintains her lead atop the standings. Gut-Behrami and American Mikaela Shiffrin rank second and third, respectively.

Fellow Canadian Britt Richardson, 19, also posted her second-best-ever result on the World Cup circuit, finishing 19th, marking the second time the Canmore, Alberta native has finished in the top 20 this season. Meanwhile, Cassidy Gray of Invermere, BC, was unable to finish her second run, but the 27th fastest time in the opening run.

The Canadian women’s tech skiers now look towards Sunday’s slalom, which will likely feature Ali Nullmeyer and Amelia Smart. The next giant slalom race takes place in Jasna, Slovakia, on January 20.