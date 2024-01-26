THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Grondin tops podium at World Cup in St. Moritz

Two-time Olympian Eliot Grondin secured his third World Cup podium of the year and his second victory, topping the podium at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in St. Moritz on Friday.

After proving himself as the top qualifier in the heats, Grondin stayed steady when it counted, triumphing in the final. He was joined on the podium by Kalle Koblet of Switzerland (+2.36 seconds) and Omar Visintin of Italy (+2.59). Teammates Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished in ninth and fourteenth, respectively.

The 22-year-old Grondin placed first earlier this season at the World Cup in Les Deux Alpes, as well as third in Cervinia. He has 12 career World Cup podiums to his name.

Grondin made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 at only 16-years-old. He was the youngest man on Team Canada at those Games. At his second Olympics, Beijing 2022, Grondin was a double medallist, taking home an individual silver in the men’s snowboard cross, and a team bronze alongside Meryeta O’Dine in the first iteration of the mixed team snowboard cross event.