FR
Olympic.ca Logo
World Cup snowboard cross in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., has been postponed because of warm temperatures and lack of snow. Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in men's snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Grondin tops podium at World Cup in St. Moritz

By Caela Fenton

Two-time Olympian Eliot Grondin secured his third World Cup podium of the year and his second victory, topping the podium at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in St. Moritz on Friday.

After proving himself as the top qualifier in the heats, Grondin stayed steady when it counted, triumphing in the final. He was joined on the podium by Kalle Koblet of Switzerland (+2.36 seconds) and Omar Visintin of Italy (+2.59). Teammates Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished in ninth and fourteenth, respectively.

The 22-year-old Grondin placed first earlier this season at the World Cup in Les Deux Alpes, as well as third in Cervinia. He has 12 career World Cup podiums to his name.

Grondin made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 at only 16-years-old. He was the youngest man on Team Canada at those Games. At his second Olympics, Beijing 2022, Grondin was a double medallist, taking home an individual silver in the men’s snowboard cross, and a team bronze alongside Meryeta O’Dine in the first iteration of the mixed team snowboard cross event.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Eliot Grondin

Eliot Grondin was a double medallist during his second Olympic appearance at Beijing 2022.

Liam Moffatt

Moffatt competed at the FIS Junior World Championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017, posting top-10 finishes in his last two…

Meryeta O’Dine

Four years after missing her first chance to compete at the Olympic Games due to injury, Meryeta O'Dine was a…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Cross-Country Skiing

Traditionally, Olympic cross-country skiing events alternate between classical and free technique from Games to Games. In classical technique, the skis…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

View all sports