Thénault and Nadeau soar to aerials World Cup bronze medals in Lac-Beauport
Following a thrilling weekend in Deer Valley, the FIS Freestyle World Cup has made its way back to Canada for back-to-back individual competitions at Lac-Beauport’s Le Relais ski resort. Canadian aerials skiers reached the podium in both the men’s and women’s events on Saturday.
Marion Thénault posted a final score of 83.19 points to capture the bronze medal in the women’s aerials competition. The Canadian finished behind American Karenna Elliott who posted 89.19 points for gold and Australian Danielle Scott who took silver with 84.24 points.
Rosalie Gagnon and Charlie Fontaine finished 10th and 12th, respectively. Thénault sits in third in the season standings with 182 points.
On the men’s side, Émile Nadeau also claimed the bronze medal. With a final score of 105.30, he edged out China’s Zhang Yifan (103.10). Finishing ahead of the Canadian was China’s Qi Guangpu (124.78) and Wang Xindi (119.47).
Lewis Irving finished sixth, while fellow Canadians Alexandre Duchaine (ninth), Miha Fontaine (11th) and Anthony Noel (12th) also qualified for the final.
Competion continues Sunday in Lac-Beauport. In 2022, Le Relais, situated merely 15 minutes from Quebec City, welcomed the World Cup back to its slopes for the first time since 1995.