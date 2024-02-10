FR
Olympic.ca Logo
IS Freestyle World Cup - Aerials - Lac-Beauport (CAN) - 2024. Photo: Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)
IS Freestyle World Cup - Aerials - Lac-Beauport (CAN) - 2024. Photo: Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)

Thénault and Nadeau soar to aerials World Cup bronze medals in Lac-Beauport

By Chloe Morrison

Following a thrilling weekend in Deer Valley, the FIS Freestyle World Cup has made its way back to Canada for back-to-back individual competitions at Lac-Beauport’s Le Relais ski resort. Canadian aerials skiers reached the podium in both the men’s and women’s events on Saturday.

Marion Thénault posted a final score of 83.19 points to capture the bronze medal in the women’s aerials competition. The Canadian finished behind American Karenna Elliott who posted 89.19 points for gold and Australian Danielle Scott who took silver with 84.24 points.

Rosalie Gagnon and Charlie Fontaine finished 10th and 12th, respectively. Thénault sits in third in the season standings with 182 points.

On the men’s side, Émile Nadeau also claimed the bronze medal. With a final score of 105.30, he edged out China’s Zhang Yifan (103.10). Finishing ahead of the Canadian was China’s Qi Guangpu (124.78) and Wang Xindi (119.47).

Lewis Irving finished sixth, while fellow Canadians Alexandre Duchaine (ninth), Miha Fontaine (11th) and Anthony Noel (12th) also qualified for the final.

Competion continues Sunday in Lac-Beauport. In 2022, Le Relais, situated merely 15 minutes from Quebec City, welcomed the World Cup back to its slopes for the first time since 1995. 

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Miha Fontaine

Miha Fontaine made his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 where he won a bronze medal with Marion Thénault and Lewis…

Marion Thénault

Marion Thénault had never tried skiing until she was recruited by Freestyle Canada via RBC Training Ground to give aerials…

Lewis Irving

Lewis Irving helped make history at Beijing 2022. In his second Olympic appearance, he won bronze in the inaugural Olympic…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Football (Soccer)

A soccer game features two teams, each with 11 players on the field from a total roster of 18 players.…

Sailing

Sailing events are designated by the model and type of boat used in competition. All events at Tokyo 2020 will…

View all sports