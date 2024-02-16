Sydney Pickrem takes bronze in 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships

After winning silver in the women’s 200m individual medley on Monday, Sydney Pickrem claimed bronze in the women’s 200m breaststroke on Friday at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 26-year-old Canadian clocked a time of 2:22.94 seconds to take third place in the final. Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten, silver medallist in the 100 m breaststroke earlier in the week, took gold this time with a time of 2:19.81. American Kate Douglas, crowned world champion in the 200m individual medley, took second place with a time of 2:20.91.

The third qualifier for this final, Pickrem swam in lane 3 alongside Schouten who led the race from start to finish. Maintaining a good distance per stroke in the first half of the race, Pickrem was fourth at the halfway point. From the third length of the 50 m pool, she began her comeback on Alina Zmushka, swimming under an independent flag, to finally distance her by a considerable 1.5 seconds at the finish.

“I haven’t actually swam that [distance] individually since Gwanju [2019], so to have it be a while later and still be here [on the podium] feels good,” said Pickrem. The swimmer also had more than one reason to smile today: “My nephew is supposed to be born today, so the stuffie that I’m getting is going to him.”

All the more reason to make this podium even more special.

This is Pickrem’s sixth career World Championship medal in long course. She also won bronze in the 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in 2019. In addition to the silver medal she won earlier in Doha, her World Aquatics haul also includes bronze in the 200m medley and the women’s 4×100m medley relay, also in 2019, as well as bronze in the 400m medley in 2017.

More recently, she won gold in this event at the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023 last October, a competition in which she was also crowned champion in the 200m medley.

This is the sixth medal won by Team Canada’s swimming team in Doha. In addition to Pickrem’s two medals, Finlay Knox was crowned world champion in the men’s 200m medley, Ingrid Wilm won bronze medals in the women’s 50m and 100m backstroke, and the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay team won bronze on the first day of competition. The swimming events will continue until Sunday in Doha.