Canada sweeps the podium in ski cross

In what had already been a dominant season for women’s ski cross, Canadian skiers had a historic performance on Saturday in Veysonnaz, Switzerland at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup.

Marielle Thompson (gold), Brittany Phelan (silver), and India Sherret (bronze) swept the podium in the second-to-last World Cup event of the 2023-24 season.

It’s only the second time Canadian women have swept a ski cross World Cup podium, and the first time in 13 years.

For Thompson, it’s more of the same brilliance on the slopes: she’s now won five World Cup golds this season and has a 72-point lead over France’s Marielle Berger Sabbatel for first in the World Cup season standings.

“I’ve never been part of a podium sweep,” Thompson told Alpine Canada. “I knew we had some good odds with the three of us in the big final and to share the podium with these two gals is very cool.”

Canadian sweep by the women with @bigairmar's victory 🇨🇦, but nothing's set yet👊🏼



By the men, @davidmobarg took the lead in this final World Cup stage 🇸🇪



Thank you @worldcupveysonnaz for a great day and see you next week for the finals!#fisfreestyle #skicrossworldcup pic.twitter.com/Jc0m1QC4Mk — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 16, 2024

Phelan, who won silver, is also in the midst of the best season her career. Saturday’s silver was her fourth of the season, and sixth podium overall. She sits in third place in the FIS standings, 86 points behind Berger Sabbatel.

India Sherret now has two podium results on the season with Saturday’s bronze.

Canadians Tiana Gairns and Abby McEwen also claimed Top 10 finishes.

Team Canada skiers will be vying for spots as the World Cup season concludes with two races in Idre Fjäll, Sweden next week.