Canada skip Rachel Homan, left to right, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes and Rachel Brown celebrate after defeating Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni rink at the World Women's Curling Championship gold medal game in Sydney, N.S. on Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank GunnTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada, led by Homan, takes gold at 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship

By Hayley McGoldrick

Canada, led by captain Rachel Homan, has won the 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

In the final, Homan and her teammates Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes and Rachelle Brown defeated Switzerland 7-5.

This is a first world title for Canada since the nation won in 2018, led by Jennifer Jones, and Homan’s first since 2017.

This victory also ends a streak of four consecutive World Cups won by Switzerland.

Trailing by one point at the start of the 9th end, the Canadians managed to score three points thanks to a perfect rock placement by Homan to take a decisive lead of two.

It was with a throwing stone in the 10th end, realizing that it would be impossible for them to come back, that the Swiss conceded the victory.

Canada previously completed the preliminary round with a record of 11 wins and just one loss, with the loss coming at the hands of South Korea.

Homan and her teammates, however, managed to get their revenge quickly by qualifying for the final thanks to a victory against the same South Korean team in the semi-final.

Starting March 30, the World Men’s Curling Championship will take place in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Canada will be represented by Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, EJ Harnden, Geoff Walker and Kyle Doering.

