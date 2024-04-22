Thomas Skrlj/COC

What Canadian athletes love about the Team Canada x lululemon Collection

It has become somewhat of a tradition at the Olympic Games for athletes to trade gear with Olympians from other countries, symbolizing the spirit of international collaboration that the Games stand for. If the launch of the Team Canada x lululemon Paris 2024 athlete kit has indicated anything, it’s that Canadian athletes are going to get a lot of trade offers – though they may not want to entertain them.

The official Team Canada x lululemon Collection’s launch on social media drew comments from numerous international athletes expressing good-natured jealousy of Team Canada’s fit. “Oh weird I just found out I’m Canadian!” posted American Olympian Colleen Quigley. “You win,” commented American Paralympian Hunter Woodhall.

But Canadian athletes aren’t sure they’ll be open to letting go of their lululemon gear. “I don’t know if I’ll trade with anyone, even my best friends!” said breaker Philip Kim (aka “Phil Wizard”), who showed off his dance moves on the kit release catwalk. “I think I want to keep everything for myself!”

Kim is excited to make his Olympic debut in Paris alongside his sport of breaking and feels as though this kit is particularly fitting for the occasion.

Philip Kim breaks on the catwalk while modelling the Team Canada x lululemon Podium kit. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC.

“I think it’s super fashion-forward, which I was excited about, especially coming from breaking where fashion is such an integral part of what we do. And going to Paris–it’s the city of fashion.”

It’s not only first-time Olympians-to-be that are impressed by the kit, though. Sailor Sarah Douglas competed at Tokyo 2020, but says that seeing the Team Canada athlete kit for the first time made her tear up. Douglas officially qualified for nomination to the team only about a week ago, so pulling on the kit made everything feel that much more real.

“I’m in the gear and I’m heading to Paris in a couple of months. To be a part of Team Canada is such an honour,” she said.

The theme of the kit making things feel real for athletes was a common thread. “This is my first time going to the Olympics,” said wrestler Justina Di Stasio, “so I keep having these moments where I’m like ‘oh my god–I’m going to the Olympics!’ and today was one of those.”

Social media surrounding the kit reveal was also obsessed with Zophia’s red Team Canada bandana. Who is Zophia? Paralympian Priscilla Gagné’s guide dog, who walked the catwalk (the dogwalk?) alongside the athletes. The Team Canada bandana will be on-sale for all dog’s (and fans!) to wear closer to the Games.

Paralympian Priscilla Gagné and her guide dog Zophia model the Team Canada x lululemon Opening Ceremony outfit. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC.

Innovative Design Elements

lululemon worked with 19 Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 different sports to understand their needs during the Games. From the athletes’ perspective, adaptability, thermal comfort, fit, function, and national pride were key priorities. lululemon hosted many of these athletes in their R&D labs in Vancouver testing the product on athletes in environmental chambers, motion capture (which involves body sensors to understand how athletes move in clothing) and heat mapping.

The result of all that research and collaboration? A poncho that Olympic gold medallist track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell is ready to make her whole personality for the Games.

Her favourite item: poncho. What she thinks she’ll get the most trade asks for: poncho. Her favourite design element: Zipper pockets on the…wait for it, poncho.

“I feel like any question you ask me the answer is poncho to all of the above,” she said with a laugh.

Kelsey Mitchell models the packable rain poncho as part of the Team Canada x lululemon kit release. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC.

The packable rain poncho is waterproof and windproof, it’s breathable Glyde™ fabric is made with four-way stretch and it even converts to a backpack so athletes and Team Canada fans can easily travel with it. Mitchell’s favourite poncho is also one of the items that was also designed with versatility for athletes in a seated position, such as wheelchair users. Other accessibility-oriented features include magnetic-close zippers, pull-on loops, and sensory touch guides.

An observation from the event would be that athletes were biased towards whatever outfit they happened to model during the launch, with most of them naming that outfit as their favourite. This seems to speak to the fact that your favourite outfit might change depending on what activity you’re doing–marching in the Opening or Closing Ceremony, talking to media, or standing on the podium.

Tennis player Leylah Fernandez modelled the Podium kit at the revealand feels like it’s helping her manifest for a few months from now: “I hope to be able to wear this kit there, with a medal!”

The convertible jacket and pant from the Podium look allows for athletes to personalize their look by zipping off the arms or pant legs to adjust to changing temperatures and conditions at the Games.

Comfort, sustainability, colour, accessibility, and intricacy of design, were other elements that caught athletes’ attention.

Danny Demyanenko models the Team Canada x lululemon media outfit. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC.

“I thought it was actually really cool that this jacket [for media appearances] is made with 40 percent recycled material and with plant-based bio-nylon,” said volleyball player Danny Demyanenko. “I know that there’s also hidden backpack straps in the Opening Ceremony jacket, which is really unique and practical.”

Di Stasio, who has Cree heritage, was drawn to the Closing Ceremony kit which was designed in collaboration with Whistler-based artist Mason Mashon of Saddle Cree Nation. It features a unique illumination print that reflects the joy of our athlete’s spirit by interpreting signs of illumination in nature, like the northern lights.

“I’m Indigenous, so it was so cool to see an Indigenous designer included. I looked for it immediately when we walked in,” Di Stasio said.

Two of the collections Collector Pins were also designed in collaboration with Tsleil-Waututh Nation artist Ocean Hyland.

Kim was drawn to the print on the Opening Ceremony kit. “When you look at the Opening Ceremony jacket from far away, it looks like a cool design, but when you go in close and actually look at the details, it’s like playing ‘Where’s Waldo’ because there’s all these different icons and so many layers to the design.” The Opening Ceremony kit features a one-of-a-kind print that celebrates the diversity of our country and interprets the art, architecture, and nature found throughout Canada. Each icon in the print –including a beaver and moose–is a small reminder of home and the nation that will be cheering Team Canada on every step of their journey to the Paris 2024 Games.

“All the colours of the kit are fantastic,” says artistic gymnast Felix Dolci, “It really represents Canada, but it also stands out. I think it’s going to be easy to spot that we’re Team Canada, when you see it from a distance.”

Sarah Douglas models the Team Canada x lululemon Closing Ceremony outfit. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC.

For diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray, his favourite design element is a bit simpler, but undeniably essential–that everything in the kit feels like something he could actually work out in.

Future Legacy Feels

At the heart of the collection is the Team Canada x lululemon Future Legacy items designed for the Paris 2024 Games. The collection includes the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag, Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap, and Team Canada Future Legacy Scarf. Ten percent of sales from Future Legacy products go directly to the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada, which helps Canadian athletes access the resources, equipment, and funding they need to experience the power of sport—from dreams, to podium, and beyond.

Mitchell says it’s a great feeling as a member of Team Canada to spot Future Legacy items out in the wild. “I feel proud. They’re representing Team Canada, they’re proud to be Canadian and they’re part of the team. We’re all Team Canada. It’s a good feeling.”

Di Stasio agrees: “I feel like it makes it feel like a community thing. I’m Team Canada, and you’re Team Canada too.”

Pieces of the Team Canada x lululemon Collection are available now at shop.lululemon.com/en-ca/team-canada, and more of the collection will drop in stores and online as we get closer to the Paris 2024 Games!