Canada takes down Great Britain in IIHF opener

The defending champs opened up the IIHF World Championship with a 4-2 win over Great Britain in Prague, Czechia on Saturday.

Despite giving up the game’s opening goal, Canada’s men’s national hockey team responded with three goals in the second period to take control. Canada controlled the pace and possession, outshooting the Brits 34-13 across 60 minutes.

For Team Canada, this game was especially noteworthy because of the national team debut of Connor Bedard, one of hockey’s brightest young stars who just finished his first NHL season.

Bedard netted two goals in the second period to put Canada firmly in control.

“It’s nice to score, but it’s not something I’m thinking about right now,” Bedard said. “This is our first game and we’ve got a lot of areas to improve.”

Brandon Hagel and Michael Bunting also added a goal. Canada goaltender Joel Hofer only had to make 13 saves in the win.

Canada’s Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain’s goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canada will take on Denmark tomorrow in their second round robin match-up. They will play seven round robins game before the quarter-finals, which they will qualify for if they finish within the top four teams of Group A.