Kieran Cleeves/OIS

Four skateboarders qualify for Paris 2024 in Olympic Qualifier

For the second straight Olympic Games, Canada will send four athletes to represent the country in the sport of skateboarding.

Cordano Russel, Matt Berger, and Ryan Decenzo qualified in men’s street skateboarding, and Fay de Fazio Ebert qualified in women’s park based on their standing in the Olympic World Skateboarding Rankings. The rankings were finalized on Sunday after the completion of the second leg of the Olympic Qualifier Series 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.

Matt Berger will be the only returning athlete from Tokyo 2020, when the sport itself made its Olympic debut. Berger finished 20th in the men’s street event that year.

This time, Canada will send three athletes in men’s street, where the top ranked Canadian is Cordano Russel, currently at No. 16.

Fay de Fazio Ebert will be sure to garner headlines heading in Paris 2024 as the Toronto native is just 14 years old. She is ranked 23rd in the world in women’s park skateboarding.

She won the gold in women’s park at the Pan Ams in Santiago, Chile in October 2023.

Skateboarding competitions in Paris 2024 are scheduled to run from July 27 – August 7, with men’s street set to kick off on July 27, and women’s park on August 6.