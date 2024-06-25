lululemon

Team Canada x lululemon Future Legacy program supports Canadian athletes

This summer, all eyes will be on Team Canada athletes as they step onto the stage that is the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Fans from all over the country, and beyond, will marvel at the talent and dedication it takes to earn the right to wear the maple leaf while the world watches.

What fans don’t often see are the years of work leading up to those fleeting moments–the early morning practices, the hours at the gym, the injury rehab, the grind of living out of a suitcase, the fight to stretch a budget to cover training, travel, equipment, and support.

Thanks to the collaboration between lululemon, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, one of the ways that Team Canada fans can support athletes in their journey to the Olympics and Paralympics is simply by repping the maple leaf themselves.

Photo credit: lululemon

In April, the Team Canada x lululemon Athlete Kit for the Paris 2024 Games launched to enthusiastic reception, including admiration from international competitors. This is the second Team Canada kit designed by lululemon for an Olympic Games since becoming the Official Outfitter of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Teams, but the first kit designed for a Summer Olympic Games.

The Team Canada x lululemon Collection includes both styles that the athletes wear in Paris and gear that fans can go all out in to cheer on Team Canada. A special part about the Collection is that three items go even further than cheering–they directly support funding Canadian athlete dreams.

At the heart of the Team Canada x lululemon Collection is the Future Legacy giveback program, where 10% of sales from all Future Legacy items support the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada. Both organizations help Canadian athletes access the resources, equipment, and funding they need to experience the power of sport—from dreams, to podium, and beyond. The Canadian Olympic Foundation is the official charitable organization of the Canadian Olympic Committee and Team Canada, providing direct support to both current and next generation athletes and coaches.

Photo credit: lululemon

To support the future legacy program, you can purchase the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag, Team Canada Future Legacy Scarf (to be worn or used as a rally scarf!), and Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap. Cheering never looked this good.

Many Team Canada athletes who have directly benefitted from the Canadian Olympic Foundation, say they are looking forward to spotting those who cheer them on wearing Future Legacy items in their own communities.

“It will be incredible to see Canadians wearing the Future Legacy collection, especially knowing that a portion of proceeds will support so many future Canadian athlete stars,” says swimmer Summer McIntosh. The 17-year-old is very much a star herself, recently breaking her own world record in the 400m individual medley at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials.

Photo credit: lululemon

Kelsey Mitchell, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist in track cycling, says that spotting Future Legacy items out in the wild is a unifying feeling. “I feel proud. They’re representing Team Canada, they’re proud to be Canadian and they’re part of the team. We’re all Team Canada. It’s a good feeling.”

For wrestler Justina Di Stasio, a first time Olympian-to-be, the whole experience since qualifying for the Games has been a bit surreal, so it’s comforting to feel like she’s got the country’s support behind her.

“I feel like it makes it feel like a community thing. I’m Team Canada, and you’re Team Canada too.”

Team Canada Future Legacy items are available in-store or online now.