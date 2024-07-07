FIBA

Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team wins gold in Edmonton

The Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team posted a perfect record at the FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series in Edmonton, earning the gold medal in the process.

The quartet of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe showed encouraging dominance heading into Paris 2024, which concluded with a 21-11 victory in the final against Dallas 3XBA.

After Dallas took their only lead of the game by scoring the first points of the match, Canada never looked back. Michelle Plouffe alone scored more points than her opponent (14) while her twin sister Katherine was named the team’s MVP of the match.

Earlier in the competition, Canada was never phased by any of its opponents. The Canadians dominated the Barcelona Panthers in the semifinals by a score of 21-10. Coming into Friday, they had won all three of their games, including a 21-5 victory over Chile.

Earlier this month, Canada placed third at the stop in Quebec City, fourth in Orleans and second in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Team Canada now has its sights set on Paris, as the same four players will become the first Canadian 3×3 basketball team to compete at the Olympic Games. The 3×3 basketball competition will get underway on July 30, when Canada takes on Australia.