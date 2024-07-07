FR
Olympic.ca Logo
The Canadian women's 3x3 team after their gold medal win in Edmonton. (FIBA)FIBA
FIBA

Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team wins gold in Edmonton

By Hayley McGoldrick

The Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team posted a perfect record at the FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series in Edmonton, earning the gold medal in the process.

The quartet of Kacie Bosch, Paige CrozonKatherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe showed encouraging dominance heading into Paris 2024, which concluded with a 21-11 victory in the final against Dallas 3XBA.

After Dallas took their only lead of the game by scoring the first points of the match, Canada never looked back. Michelle Plouffe alone scored more points than her opponent (14) while her twin sister Katherine was named the team’s MVP of the match.

Earlier in the competition, Canada was never phased by any of its opponents. The Canadians dominated the Barcelona Panthers in the semifinals by a score of 21-10. Coming into Friday, they had won all three of their games, including a 21-5 victory over Chile.

Earlier this month, Canada placed third at the stop in Quebec City, fourth in Orleans and second in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Team Canada now has its sights set on Paris, as the same four players will become the first Canadian 3×3 basketball team to compete at the Olympic Games. The 3×3 basketball competition will get underway on July 30, when Canada takes on Australia.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Katherine Plouffe

Since switching her focus to 3×3 basketball in 2019, Katherine Plouffe has consistently been among the world’s top players as...

Kacie Bosch

Since starting her 3×3 career in 2021, Kacie Bosch has been a key contributor to Canada’s international success. Among the...

Michelle Plouffe

Michelle Plouffe made her first appearance at an Olympic Games in 2012 and helped Canada reach the quarter-finals for the…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Basketball

Basketball was invented by Canadian professor James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts in December 1891. It didn’t take long…

Badminton

The aim in this racket sport is to score points by hitting a shuttlecock over a raised net and onto…

Rowing

Olympic history will be made at Tokyo 2020 as rowing becomes fully gender equal, featuring identical events for men and…

View all sports