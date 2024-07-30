THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Team Canada shocks Australia, will go for gold in women’s rugby sevens

Canada is guaranteed its best-ever Olympic result in women’s rugby sevens after an upset win over Australia in Tuesday’s semifinal.

A day after overcoming France in the quarterfinal, Canada stunned the powerful Australia side 21-12 on Day 4. They will now compete in the gold medal match against New Zealand at 7:45 p.m. local / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.

“It’s hard to describe. It’s finally coming to reality. It’s all happening. I am just so proud of this group,” said Chloe Daniels about being assured of an Olympic medal.

The Australians applied relentless pressure at the start, scoring two tries within the opening minutes. But Canada’s most experienced player, Charity Williams, broke through on the stroke of halftime with a bulldozing run and her trademark somersault over the goal line.

“I looked up and I saw the gates of heaven. No, I looked up, and it was just so open,” said Williams. “I just thought, ‘It’s now or never.’ So I just took it, and I’m so glad I did because I think it ignited something really amazing in our team.”

With the score 12-7, Canada took momentum into the second half. Asia Hogan-Rochester scored Canada’s second try two minutes into the second half. A successful conversion from captain Olivia Apps put the Canadians up 14-12.

Then, Canada took advantage of an Australian error to regain possession. Piper Logan was able to break through the defence for her fourth try of these Olympic Games within the game’s final two minutes. Another conversion from Apps produced the final score.

These are the third Games at which women’s rugby sevens are being competed. Canada won bronze at Rio 2016 and finished ninth at Tokyo 2020.