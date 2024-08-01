AP Photo/Andy Wong

Auger-Aliassime powers through gruelling match to advance to semifinals.

Félix Auger-Aliassime has roared into the history books as Canada’s most successful Canadian singles tennis player at an Olympic Games with his upset quarterfinal win at Paris 2024. He faced Norway’s Casper Ruud on an excessively hot and humid late Thursday afternoon and convincingly took the first set 6-4.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates his win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in men’s singles quarter-final tennis action at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday, Aug.1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

He then had an encouraging start to the second set, breaking Ruud for the first game.

The 23-year-old from Montreal would eventually serve 14 aces during the match, including three consecutive aces to even the score 4-4 in the second set.

“I’ve been serving great,” Auger-Aliassime said after the match. “But as I’ve shown, you know, that’s not everything in my game right now. I’m moving well, I’m able to put in a lot of returns as well.”

The second set went to tiebreak and was a battle of wills, with the two power hitters each winning points from intense rallies that often put each player far behind the baseline. Ruud would go on to win the tiebreak 10-8.

As the evening wore on at Roland Garros, Auger-Aliassime waited for his opponent, who took a time out between sets. Both players dripped with sweat as the third set got underway. In spite of the heat and humidity and the fact that Auger- Aliassime has competed in two matches every day since his Paris 2024 journey began on Sunday, Canada’s top-ranked player looked energized and focused as he bounced on to the clay court for third set play.

“A lot of things are working well, but I think physically everything’s clicking,” he said

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates his win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in men’s singles quarter-final tennis action at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday, Aug.1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nearing the end of the 2 hour and 47 minute match, Auger-Aliassime fired off an ace to win a third set game and move into a commanding 3-0 lead.

Spectators were trained on the Canadian as he gathered himself to serve for his third match point. First serve, the ball darted into the net. With almost complete silence in the stands, Auger-Aliassime took a deep breath and with perfect execution, served up an ace to win the match.

Pumping both fists and eyeing fans who were waving the Canadian flag, Auger-Aliassime flexed his biceps in victory.

“I’m able to keep the pressure on my opponent throughout the match of three hours, like this. So that’s really great.”

With his 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 win, Auger-Aliassime moves on to the semifinals on August 2, against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The tournament’s second seed already had a big win at Roland-Garros this year, winning the French Open. The winner of that match will play for gold, while the loser will head to a bronze medal match — something that is unique to Olympic tennis in contrast to every other tournament.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski react during mixed doubles semifinal tennis action against Czechia’s Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday, Aug.1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Roughly an hour after his historic quarterfinal singles win, Auger-Aliassime was back in action with mixed doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski. The pair could not gain the upper hand on their Czech opponents Katerina Sinikova and Tomas Machac who won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime admits the Olympic schedule is not easy on the body.

“As I was preparing in the locker room, yeah, it was tough,” he said. “I think Gabby was also struggling with some things in the day today, earlier today.”

Despite the punishing weather and schedule, Auger-Aliassime is looking forward to another day of battles.

“You know, you can’t just sub somebody in and you can’t replace anybody in the team so you have to go out there and try for yourself.”

The Canadian mixed doubles team will go on to play in the bronze medal match on August 2, before Auger-Aliassime’s historic semifinals singles match. They will face Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.