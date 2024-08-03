Canada wins silver for second straight Olympic medal in women’s eight rowing

The Canadian women’s eight has rowed to silver at Paris 2024, reaching the Olympic podium in the event for the second straight Games.

The crew of Jessica Sevick, Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuleit, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Avalon Wasteneys, Sydney Payne, Kristina Walker, Abby Dent, Kristen Kit completed the 2000m course at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in 5:58.84 to finish second behind a powerful Romanian boat.

Off the start, Romania took the lead, but Canada stuck with them through the first 500m and it was the Canadians who were first to the first checkpoint, but by just 0.05. Romania responded quickly, picking up their stroke rate to re-take a lead they would not relinquish. At the midway mark, Romania led Canada by 1.3 seconds, who were being closely trailed by Great Britain.

While Romania continued to extend their lead — getting to almost a full boat length at 1500m — the Canadians continued to be chased by the Brits. By the time they reached the finish, Romania had open water for the victory while Canada held off Great Britain for second place by 0.67 of a second.

Just as the eight did before winning gold at Tokyo 2020, this crew had to go through the repechage to get into the final after placing third in their heat on Monday. They finished second in the repechage, after which Dent said “In an Olympic year you don’t really get many races, so every race is another opportunity to fine-tune.” She also added that the team had more left in stock for the final.

This is Canada’s sixth Olympic medal all-time in the women’s eight.