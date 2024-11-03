Curling Canada/Michael Burns Photo

Team Homan wins nail-biter versus Korea to earn Pan-Continental Curling Championship

In its debut at the Pan-Continental Curling Championship, the team of Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes stole a point in the tenth end to win the gold medal game, 6-5 versus South Korea.

The reigning world champs played a back-and-forth match, trading points before equalizing the score in the ninth with a double for one, and winning it in the 10th end.

“We knew it would take 10 ends to beat them and we got a couple mistakes from them late and could capitalize on that,” Homan told Curling Canada. “(…) it was a great game by them and it took us every shot to steal the win.”

Canada had gone a perfect a 7-0 in round robin play including an 8-2 win versus South Korea. In this game, they were tested to the final measure, but came out on top.

In the men’s competition, Team Gushue fell short in the bronze medal game, losing 10-8 to the U.S.