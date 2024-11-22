“Receiving direct funding allowed me to continue competing,” says Olympic 3×3 basketball player Paige Crozon

Sport was woven into the fabric of my upbringing in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, a small, close-knit community. I grew up playing streetball at the local playground with my friends, and now I get to do the same thing, on a bigger stage.

In May 2024 in Hungary, Kacie Bosch, Katherine and Michelle Plouffe and I defeated the hometown team in a must-win game, making history as Canada’s first ever 3X3 Basketball team to qualify for the Olympic Games. It is a dream come true.

Throughout our journey, donor support has created so many opportunities. It removes barriers. It makes playing possible. It is priceless.

In 2018, after having my daughter, Poppy, I decided to step away from the 5X5 game, and around that time, Katherine and Michelle did the same. When the IOC announced that 3X3 would make its’ Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we saw our chance. Our vision of playing in the Olympic Games, of representing Canada in 3X3 basketball, was within reach.

We formed a team and immediately we just clicked. We spent the summer of 2019 travelling the world, playing in a series of tournaments, and earning ranking points. We paid our own way, organized our own travel, and finished the season ranked 18th in the world. A quirky FIBA rule kept us from being able to enter the Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020 but it was an incredible summer and we were not deterred. We knew it was not sustainable for us to continue to self-fund our Olympic dream.

As the sport became more established, Canada Basketball offered support and on a personal front, I received one of the Canadian Olympic Foundation’s Murphy Family Awards in 2023. As a single parent, I work two full-time jobs to continue to play and keep a roof over our heads. Receiving direct funding allowed me to continue competing.

I now am so proud to be representing Canada in women’s 3X3 basketball at the Olympic Games. 3X3 has this amazing feel. It is fun and fastpaced. The 10-minute games are played on a half-court with both teams attacking and defending the same hoop. With the furious action on court and a DJ courtside, the atmosphere is electric but the smaller venue means a more intimate experience for the fans. One thing I love most about 3X3 – anyone can play. You just need to grab a few friends, a basketball, and get to your local hoop.

The interest in 3X3 aligns with the burgeoning popularity of women’s basketball in general. I am so proud to be a part of this evolution. Seeing so many fans invested, excited about the game, and supporting women’s sport, is incredible. We are thrilled to have qualified for Paris 2024.

When we arrive in Paris this summer, we will be in peak form and ready to take on the world. And get ready to cheer us on as the countdown for Paris 2024 begins in earnest.

Sincerely,