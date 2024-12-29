FR
Canadian Men’s Relay Earns CP Team of the Year Award

By François Lafleur

The men’s 4 x 100m relay team has been named the 2024 Team of the Year.

Comprised of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney, this quartet captured gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics last summer.

After clocking the slowest qualifying time among the eight teams in the final (38.39 seconds), the Canadian sprinters, starting from the outermost lane 9, delivered their best time of the season (37.50 seconds) to win the race.

“I’ve never seen these three guys run like that,” said De Grasse at the time, after he and his teammates failed to reach their individual finals in Paris. “They ran the race of their lives.”

READ: Canada wins gold for third straight Olympic medal in men’s 4x100m relay

This Olympic title marked the third consecutive podium finish for the Canadian men’s relay team following bronze medals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The gold also earned De Grasse his seventh Olympic medal, tying swimmer Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

Looking ahead, the Canadian relay team is gearing up for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where they aim to replicate their Paris performance.

“We’ll definitely have a target on our backs,” said Rodney. “We just need to make sure we’re at our best. It’s always hard to stay motivated after the Olympics, but the motivation lies in the fact that you’re now the team everyone’s chasing.”

Related Athletes

Brendon Rodney

Brendon Rodney is a two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay.

Jerome Blake

Jerome Blake made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where he was a member of the 4x100m relay team that…

Andre De Grasse

Andre De Grasse has won six Olympic medals in his first two Olympic Games, reaching the podium in every event…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

Triathlon

In triathlon, both the men’s race and the women’s race are contested over the same course with a 1.5km swim,…

View all sports