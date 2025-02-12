THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Team Canada defeats Sweden in first 4 Nations Face-Off game

It’s been a long time coming, but best-on-best hockey is back. And Team Canada is so back.

Team Canada won their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Team Sweden with a score of 4-3.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and you could feel the nine years of anticipation as the Canadian team took to the ice in front of a sold-out hometown crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal. As forward Brad Marchand said in his pre-game interview: “The emotion this city brings is bar none.”

Emotions were certainly high at the pre-game ceremony featuring international field hockey legends representing the four countries taking part in the competition: Teemu Selanne (Finland), Daniel Alfredsson (Sweden), Mike Richter (USA) and Mario Lemieux (Canada). Noise levels at the Bell Centre reached 109 decibels at the introduction of Lemieux, who captained Team Canada at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympics, where that team ended a 50-year Olympic title drought to bring home the gold medal.

Team Canada could hardly have gotten off to a faster start after the first puck drop. Within the first minute of play, the Canadians were awarded a powerplay thanks to a high stick on Nathan Mackinnon by Swedish forward William Nylander. The Canadians pressed their advantage immediately with a goal in the first seconds of the powerplay, scored by Mackinnon and assisted by team captain Sidney Crosby and assistant captain, Connor McDavid. Canada took the 1-0 lead just 56 seconds into the game.

Team Canada’s second goal of the first period came courtesy of its third line, with veteran forward Brad Marchand scoring off a two-on-one pass from Brayden Point. Seth Jarvis picked up the secondary assist.

The first period of play came to an end with Canada up 2-0, and leading Sweden in shots 7-3.

It was almost halfway through the second period when Swedish defenseman Jonas Brodin delivered the first goal of the game for the Swedes, sneaking a shot over the shoulder of Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington. Victor Hedman and Lucas Raymond picked up assists on the sequence.

But Canada did not go long without a response thanks to a breakout from Crosby, spinning back to pass to Mark Stone who buried the puck past Swedish goaltender Filip Gustavsson to re-establish Canada’s two goal lead.

The second period closed out with a score of 3-1 for Team Canada, and with the Canadians leading 14-12 in shots.

Team Sweden was the first to strike in the third period though, with a quick release by Adrian Kempe to bring the game back within a one goal margin. Kempe was assisted by Erik Karlsson and Mattias Ekholm.

The Swedes kept up the momentum a few minutes later. Joel Eriksson Ek pulled off a beautiful tic-tac-toe with teammates Jesper Bratt and Lucas Raymond to make it a tie game with 11 minutes left in regulation time.

Despite a number of close chances by both teams, the rest of the period remained scoreless, forcing overtime. However, Sweden took advantage of the final period to take the lead in the shots, 22-20.

But it was Canada’s Mitch Marner who was the hero of the game, scoring the 3-on-3 game winner as the Bell Centre erupted. An electric end to an electric game.

Canada forward Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his game-winning goal during overtime 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action against Sweden in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

But the player of the game went to none other than Captain Canada himself, who assisted the game winning goal. The Bell Centre opened up the night chanting Lemieux’s name, but finished chanting Crosby’s.

Yes, best-on-best hockey is so back.

Team Canada will be back in action on Saturday night against their long-time rival, Team USA. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m ET.

