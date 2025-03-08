© Miha Matavz/FIS

Grondin secures snowboard cross bronze at Gudauri World Cup

At the sixth stop of the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Gudauri, Georgia, Eliot Grondin reached the third step of the podium.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old earned the bronze medal, despite a fall near the end of the course in the grand final. Austrian snowboarder Elias Leitner lost his balance and fell, taking Grondin down with him.

The Canadian was awarded bronze behind Australia’s Adam Lambert in first and Austria’s Jacob Dusek in second.

This podium marks Grondin’s fourth World Cup medal of the 2024-25 season, but his first bronze. He has already captured two golds and one silver this season.

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Gudauri GEO – SBX – LAMBERT Adam AUS in Blue, LEITNER Elias AUT in Yellow, DUSEK Jakob AUT in Green, GRONDIN Eliot CAN in Red © Miha Matavz/FIS

FIS Snowboard World Cup – Gudauri GEO – SBX – GRONDIN Eliot CAN © Miha Matavz/FIS

Following Saturday’s race, Grondin leads the men’s snowboard cross standings with 435 points, holding a solid 161-point lead over his closest rival, Dusek.

In the women’s competition, Meryeta O’Dine finished sixth overall, racing in the small final.

Looking ahead, Sunday’s race will be the seventh event of the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup season, and Grondin will have another chance to extend his lead in the race for the coveted Crystal Globe.