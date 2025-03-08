FR
Grondin secures snowboard cross bronze at Gudauri World Cup

By Chloe Morrison

At the sixth stop of the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Gudauri, Georgia, Eliot Grondin reached the third step of the podium.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old earned the bronze medal, despite a fall near the end of the course in the grand final. Austrian snowboarder Elias Leitner lost his balance and fell, taking Grondin down with him.

The Canadian was awarded bronze behind Australia’s Adam Lambert in first and Austria’s Jacob Dusek in second.

This podium marks Grondin’s fourth World Cup medal of the 2024-25 season, but his first bronze. He has already captured two golds and one silver this season.

  • FIS Snowboard World Cup – Gudauri GEO – SBX – LAMBERT Adam AUS in Blue, LEITNER Elias AUT in Yellow, DUSEK Jakob AUT in Green, GRONDIN Eliot CAN in Red © Miha Matavz/FIS
  • FIS Snowboard World Cup – Gudauri GEO – SBX – GRONDIN Eliot CAN © Miha Matavz/FIS

Following Saturday’s race, Grondin leads the men’s snowboard cross standings with 435 points, holding a solid 161-point lead over his closest rival, Dusek.

In the women’s competition, Meryeta O’Dine finished sixth overall, racing in the small final.

Looking ahead, Sunday’s race will be the seventh event of the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup season, and Grondin will have another chance to extend his lead in the race for the coveted Crystal Globe.

Related Athletes

Eliot Grondin

trending

Eliot Grondin was a double medallist during his second Olympic appearance at Beijing 2022.

Meryeta O’Dine

trending

Four years after missing her first chance to compete at the Olympic Games due to injury, Meryeta O'Dine was a…

François Boivin

François Boivin is a two-time Olympian who competed in snowboard cross at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010.

Snowboard

There are five individual Olympic snowboard events for each gender, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some…

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing includes seven individual events for each gender, six of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated…

Cycling – Mountain Bike

There are four specialties of mountain bike, but only cross-country was added to the Olympic program at Atlanta 1996.

