Kevin Voigt/Agence Zoom

Reece Howden wins Crystal Globe in ski cross

Reece Howden won the final ski cross event of the season on Sunday in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, earning him the Crystal Globe.

Everything was still to play for heading into the final race, and with his victory the day before, Howden sat in first place in the overall standings, but Italy’s Simone Deromedis also had his sights set on top honours.

By finishing first for the second consecutive day, the British Columbia native made sure to leave no hope to his opponent, who had led the standings for most of the season. The Italian finished third in the race, while France’s Youri Kergomard Duplessis finished second. Canada’s Kristofor Mahler finished just off the podium.

Deromedis finished second overall. Germany’s Florian Wilmsmann, who also had a chance to claim the Crystal Globe before the weekend began, took third place. Another Canadian, Kevin Drury, climbed into the top 10 overall with a seventh-place finish.

This is Reece Howden’s third career globe, following wins in 2021 and 2023.

Courtney Hoffos still in silver, India Sherret finishes third overall

In the women’s competition, Courtney Hoffos took the silver medal for the second day in a row. Already assured of the crystal globe, Switzerland’s Fanny Smith took gold, while her compatriot Talina Gantenbein completed the podium.

Despite an injury suffered last week that prevented her from skiing in the final event of the season, Canada’s

India Sherret finished third overall. Marielle Thompson finished seventh, followed by Hoffos in eighth, and Abby McEwen in ninth.