Curling Canada/Michael Burns

Canada wins first match of World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant have started their quest for Olympic qualification in mixed doubles curling with a win.

They are competing as Team Canada this week at the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Fredericton, New Brunswick. At the end of the tournament on May 3, seven countries (in addition to host nation Italy) will earn their mixed doubles spots for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, based on combined placements at last year’s and this year’s world championships.

As the winners of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials in early January, if they lock up the Olympic spot for Canada, Peterman and Gallant would secure their own tickets to Milano Cortina 2026.

We’ll be keeping track of their progress throughout the round robin. The top three teams in each pool will advance to the playoff round.

April 26 – Canada vs Germany

Peterman and Gallant began the mixed doubles world curling championship with a 10-5 victory over Germany on Saturday.

Canada opened against Germany with a single point, before Germany came back with two in the second end as Canada trailing 2-1 going to the third.

Momentum continued on Canada’s side as a deuce in the fifth end gave Canada a 6-3 lead, and four more points in the final end gave Canada a solid victory against the Germans.

Perfect draw weight and it puts four on the scoreboard and produces handshakes! It’s a 10-5 win for Canada’s @PetermanGallant over Germany to open the World Mixed Doubles! pic.twitter.com/NtKzuA9oR4 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 26, 2025

Later in the day Canada will face off against Denmark to continue the round robin.