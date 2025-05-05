AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

What you need to know about Team Canada at the men’s world hockey championship

While the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs are ongoing, that’s not the only exciting hockey action to follow! The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will take place in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark from May 9 to 25.

Here’s what you need to know to get ready to cheer on Team Canada.

Who is playing for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship?

On May 1, Hockey Canada released a roster of 15 confirmed players: one goaltender, five defenders, and nine forwards. More players will be added to the roster as they become available, pending their NHL team’s results during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Of the first 15 confirmed players, eight have previously represented Team Canada at the world championships (Adam Fantilli, Bo Horvat, Kent Johnson, Travis Konecny, Brandon Montour, Ryan O’Reilly, Travis Sanheim, and Mackenzie Weegar).

Konecny and Sanheim were also part of the team that took the win at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

On May 4, Hockey Canada confirmed that Sidney Crosby would join the team in Sweden. The two-time Olympic gold medallist known as “Captain Canada” most recently led Team Canada to victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off. This will be the third time Crosby has competed at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, with his last appearance being 2015, when he captained Team Canada to victory.

READ: Team Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off in overtime, defeating Team USA

Team Canada will be coached by Dean Evason, who is the head coach of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. Evans was an assistant coach for Team Canada at the 2024 World Championship.

Team Canada’s assistant coaches include Andrew Brunette (head coach of the NHL’s Nashville Predators), Ryan Huska (head coach of the NHL’s Calgary Flames), and Steve McCarthy (assistant coach of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets).

What is the significance of the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship?

The timing of the tournament in May places it in conflict with the later stages of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs. As such, many top players for each nation, including Team Canada, are unavailable. Even those whose teams are eliminated in time to play in the world championship sometimes opt out to prioritize recovery from a gruelling NHL season.

Consequently, Team Canada’s world championship roster doesn’t bear a strong similarity to the 4 Nations Face-Off roster, which was widely regarded as a glimpse into a potential Team Canada roster for Milano Cortina 2026. That being said, the tournament is still an important opportunity for players to gain international experience.

What is Team Canada’s history at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship?

Team Canada has made 77 appearances at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship since 1920. From 1920 to 1968, the Olympic tournament doubled as the world championship tournament. The world championship became an annual event starting in 1930. Canada has won the gold medal 28 times, taken silver 16 times, and bronze nine times. The 53 total medals are the most by any country.

Team Canada last won the world championship in 2023.

What is the format for the 2025 World Championship?

The world championship tournament features 16 nations divided into two groups for the preliminary round robin. The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, with the first place team of Group A crossing over to play the fourth place team of Group B and so on (1A vs 4B, 2A vs 3B, 1B vs 4A, 2B vs 3A).

The semifinals will see the highest-ranked semifinalist against the lowest-ranked semifinalist, while second and third-ranked teams will play. The winning teams in the semifinals will advance to the gold medal game. The losing semifinalists will play for bronze.

The tournament will use the IIHF’s three-point system:

3 points for a win within regulation time

2 points for a win in overtime/shootout

1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout

0 points for a loss in regulation time

READ: What are the differences between NHL, PWHL, and Olympic hockey rules?

What is Team Canada’s schedule at the men’s world hockey championship?

Preliminary Games:

Saturday, May 10, 6:20 a.m. ET, Canada vs Slovenia

Sunday, May 11, 10:20 a.m. ET, Canada vs Latvia

Tuesday, May 13, 2:20 p.m. ET, Canada vs France

Saturday, May 17, 2:20 p.m. ET, Canada vs Slovakia

Monday, May 19, 2:20 p.m. ET, Canada vs Finland

Tuesday, May 20, 2:20 p.m. ET, Canada vs Sweden

Quarterfinal action will begin on Thursday, May 22, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, May 24. The medal matches will take place on Sunday, May 25.

Team Canada 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Roster

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini

Travis Konecny

Bo Horvat

Adam Fantilli

Barrett Hayton

Will Cuylle

Tyson Foerster

Ryan O’Reilly

Sidney Crosby

Defenders

Kent Johnson

Travis Sanheim

Noah Dobson

Ryker Evans

Mackenzie Weegar

Brandon Montour

Goaltenders

Dylan Garand