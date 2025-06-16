Kulumbegashvili Tamara

Beauchemin-Pinard takes silver at judo world championship

Team Canada judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard took silver at the OTP Bank World Senior Championships 2025, taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Beauchemin-Pinard, a three-time Olympian, fell to Haruka Kaju of Japan to take the second step of the podium in the women’s -63kg category. Mongolia’s Gankhaich Bold and Kosovo’s Laura Fazliu took the bronze medal position. Kaju boasts a spotless record, remaining unbeaten since launching her International Judo Federation profile in 2024.

Kaju initially struggled to react to Beauchemin-Pinard’s strategy, but as they moved into golden score, Kaju was able to pin Beauchemin-Pinard to the tatami for ippon.

Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard faces off against Japan’s Haruka Kaju at the OTP Bank World Senior Championships 2025 (c) Kulumbegashvili Tamara

Beauchemin-Pinard is no stranger to success on the world stage. This is her second senior world championship medal, having also taken silver in 2022. Beauchemin-Pinard won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 30-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals at Paris 2024.

Kelly Deguchi, sister of Paris 2024 gold medallist Christa Deguchi, finished a career-best 7th in the women’s -52kg category over the weekend.

Competition continues at the world championships until Thursday, June 19.